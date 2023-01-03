TWICE Reveals Details for New English-Language Single ‘Moonlight Sunrise’: Here’s When It Arrives

New year, new TWICE! Just three days into 2023, the K-pop group is already gearing up to release its first single of the year in the upcoming weeks.

On Tuesday (Jan. 3), the girl group — which consists of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu — tweeted to share the release details and title for a brand new song recorded in English. “TWICE Pre-Release English Single ‘MOONLIGHT SUNRISE,'” the idols revealed. “Worldwide Release on 2023.01.20 FRI 2PM KST/0AM (12 a.m.) EST.”

“Moonlight Sunrise” will be the first single to arrive from TWICE’s forthcoming 12th mini album, Our Youth. The K-pop stars shared the news in an announcement on Dec. 20, stating that the single release and mini album — which is slated to arrive some time in March — are “first, 1/4 of 2023.” No further details regarding the album’s release or additional contents were provided at the time.

“Moonlight Sunrise” will serve as the follow-up to TWICE’s first-ever English single, “The Feels.” Released in October of 2021, the track gave the girl group its debut on the Billboard Hot 100; the song landed at No. 83 and spending a week on the chart. Elsewhere, the track peaked at Nos. 10 and 12 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Billboard Global 200 charts, respectively. “The Feels” additionally earned chart placements on the Billboard K-Pop 100, Digital Song Sales and more.

See TWICE’s tweet for “Moonlight Sunrise” and the formal announcement for Our Youth below.