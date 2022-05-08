Tupac Shakur Learns Valuable Lesson From Mother Afeni in First ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Teaser: Watch

FX has dropped the first teaser for its upcoming docuseries about late hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur and his activist mother, Afeni Shakur.

In celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday (May 8), the Disney-owned cabler shared a 47-second trailer for the five-part documentary series Dear Mama, titled after Tupac’s 1995 hit song. In the teaser, Afeni — who died in 2016 — recalls an important lesson she taught her son at a very young age.

“It was my responsibility to teach Tupac how to survive his reality,” her voice booms, as a black-and-white image of her bottle-feeding a young Tupac flash across the screen. “So, Tupac do something wrong, take your little sorry self in that corner, get the New York Times and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion, a debate. Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it.”

The Allen Hughes-directed docuseries premieres this fall on FX, and begins streaming the following day on Hulu.

Dear Mama is “told through the eyes of the people who knew them best,” according to a news release from FX. “An intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice are more relevant today than ever.”

The documentary series was originally announced in 2019 and titled Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur.

Watch the Dear Mama teaser below.