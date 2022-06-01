×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

ARMY Blitz Tucker Carlson After Disparaging Remarks About BTS White House Visit

"Okay. Good job, guys," the Fox News commenter snidely remarked on Tuesday (May 31).

BTS
Korean band BTS appears at the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington, DC, May 31, 2022. SAUL LOEB/AFP via GI

Fox News commenter Tucker Carlson spends most nights taking aim at whatever perceived villain he’s decided to target on that evening’s show. But on Tuesday night (May 31) the right-wing pundit went to war with an ARMY he vastly underestimated.

Just hours after BTS visited the White House to discuss anti-Asian discrimination and Asian inclusion and representation with President Joe Biden, Carlson snidely mocked the K-pop-pol summit, telling his viewers, “Things have gotten very bad for Joe Biden, both public-facing and internally. What are they doing about it? Well, they broke glass in case of emergency and invited a Korean pop group to speak at the White House today,” he said.

Related

BTS

BTS Delivers Powerful Message Against Asian-Targeted Hate Crimes at White House Press Briefing

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

BTS

joe biden

See latest videos, charts and news

“Yeah, so we got a Korean pop group to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States. Okay. Good job, guys,” he added, later doubling-down by suggesting that inviting the global superstars to Washington was helping to “degrade” the country.

“Yep, they hate the country and they’re trying to degrade it,” he smirked. “And it’s working,” he stated in a segment in which the on-screen graphics dubbed the White House the “Nut House” as Carlson went on to make unsubstantiated claims of “white supremacy” in the Biden administration. Carlson was very quickly given an object lesson in the passion of BTS fan ARMY, as hundreds of tweets flooded the talker’s mentions and overwhelmed his feed.

“Oh he doesn’t know what he’s in for now,” read one, while other comments read “RIP to this man,” “I hope they show up at his house and blast BTS music,” “This. Go Army go” and “He doesn’t know the force he just awoke.” BTS have spoken about anti-Asian violence a number of times, including in March 2021, when they spoke out against the then-rising wave of crimes targeting Asians in the U.S.; the Biden administration has also been making efforts to combat anti-Asian violence, including the President signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 after a white shooter killed 8 people, including 6 Asian women, at massage parlors in Georgia three months earlier.

See some of the tweets reacting to Carlson’s comments below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad