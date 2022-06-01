ARMY Blitz Tucker Carlson After Disparaging Remarks About BTS White House Visit

Korean band BTS appears at the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington, DC, May 31, 2022.

Fox News commenter Tucker Carlson spends most nights taking aim at whatever perceived villain he’s decided to target on that evening’s show. But on Tuesday night (May 31) the right-wing pundit went to war with an ARMY he vastly underestimated.

Just hours after BTS visited the White House to discuss anti-Asian discrimination and Asian inclusion and representation with President Joe Biden, Carlson snidely mocked the K-pop-pol summit, telling his viewers, “Things have gotten very bad for Joe Biden, both public-facing and internally. What are they doing about it? Well, they broke glass in case of emergency and invited a Korean pop group to speak at the White House today,” he said.

“Yeah, so we got a Korean pop group to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States. Okay. Good job, guys,” he added, later doubling-down by suggesting that inviting the global superstars to Washington was helping to “degrade” the country.

“Yep, they hate the country and they’re trying to degrade it,” he smirked. “And it’s working,” he stated in a segment in which the on-screen graphics dubbed the White House the “Nut House” as Carlson went on to make unsubstantiated claims of “white supremacy” in the Biden administration. Carlson was very quickly given an object lesson in the passion of BTS fan ARMY, as hundreds of tweets flooded the talker’s mentions and overwhelmed his feed.

“Oh he doesn’t know what he’s in for now,” read one, while other comments read “RIP to this man,” “I hope they show up at his house and blast BTS music,” “This. Go Army go” and “He doesn’t know the force he just awoke.” BTS have spoken about anti-Asian violence a number of times, including in March 2021, when they spoke out against the then-rising wave of crimes targeting Asians in the U.S.; the Biden administration has also been making efforts to combat anti-Asian violence, including the President signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 after a white shooter killed 8 people, including 6 Asian women, at massage parlors in Georgia three months earlier.

So the most influential band in the world speaks about Asian hate, because their words actually make a difference and that’s bad? but you work for Fox and support Trump, and are what, US saviour? You are WHAT IS WRONG in the US. Stop hating on BTS #BTSatTheWhiteHouse #BTSARMY 💜 pic.twitter.com/qJTgVa9rqH — PROOF – With You – That That (@graciela_chilin) June 1, 2022

so this tucker carlson dude attacks BTS, & by that we mean he’s just being stupid, racist, & ignorant, but the locals in the comments laughing and saying he should be scared bc he’s gonna get what he deserved…. no one doubts the power of army. this is so powerful of us phew pic.twitter.com/pMlmKdhf9D — kiki⁷ 💿 (@jkjimins) June 1, 2022

If BTS army stans dig up all this dirt on Tucker Carlson, and ruin his career, that'd be a hilarious end lmao https://t.co/9qRpCjqV2c — Zeke Gonzalez (@zekegonzalez22) June 1, 2022

Remember when BTS got their army to secure tickets for the Tulsa Trump rally (Trump boasted 1M would be there) and only approx. 6k people were in attendance! 😂😂😂#BTS #BTSARMY @BTS_ARMY @bts_bighit #JUNGKOOK #KPOP So, go right ahead Tucker Carlson… pic.twitter.com/Z40vnGiDvB — 🌳PINK Warrior🌳 (@AntifaWearsPink) June 1, 2022

Oh he doesn't know what he's in for now. — J-San ☮️🇺🇦 (@lawdood) June 1, 2022

if there’s anyone that can bring down the tucker carlson show it’s armys no joke https://t.co/iGC5sRmYIi — who? (@stupidhorth) June 1, 2022

I don’t know why everyone is like RIP Tucker Carlson or let’s pray for Tucker. I want the BTS Army to destroy that sorry excuse of a human being and I do not want him to Rest In Peace. — majestic tiger butthole (@pinkazukibeans) June 1, 2022