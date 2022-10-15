×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Tsu Surf Facing Federal Racketeering Charges

The battle rapper was arrested by U.S. marshals in New Jersey on Oct. 13.

Tsu Surf
Tsu Surf attends The Ultimate Rap League App Event on October 29, 2021 in Los Angeles. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing federal drug trafficking charges and other related counts following his arrest this week at a home in northern New Jersey.

The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, made his initial court appearance Friday (Oct. 14) but did not enter a plea. WNYW-TV in New York reported that Cox told the judge he had hired an attorney to represent him but the lawyer could not make the hearing, so the judge allowed another lawyer to fill in on Friday.

Related

Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane, Comic Performer Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies at 72

Explore

Explore

Tsu Surf

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Cox is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges. They are allegedly members of a New Jersey-based Crips gang set known as the Silverbacc Gorillas or “SBG”.

U.S. marshals arrested the rapper Thursday afternoon at a home in Jersey City.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey did not immediately respond to a message sent late Friday afternoon seeking comment.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad