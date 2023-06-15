Someone Help Troye Sivan Get in Contact With Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

Looks like Troye Sivan has got a new celebrity crush, and he’s playfully made a plea to his followers on Thursday (June 15) to help reach out to him.

While teasing his upcoming single “Rush,” the singer posted a thirst trap fan edit of Stray Kids‘ Hyunjin, in which the 23-year-old K-pop star is seen dancing onstage in slow motion. “I feel the rush / Addicted to your touch,” the chorus of the unreleased song chants over a thumping beat to accompany the video.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Stray Kids Troye Sivan See latest videos, charts and news

“Anyone know how to reach this man,” Sivan hilariously captioned the clip. Watch it here.

So far, there’s no update on Sivan’s quest to find Hyunjin, but in the meantime, the Australian star has been teasing his first full-length album in five years. “It’s not lost on me that some of you guys have been following along since i was the kid w the stye in my eye in that first video,” The Idol captioned a series of videos posted to Instagram last week. “Btw — I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album.”

“Enough excuses now. Enough saying ‘soon’ [upside down smile emoji] this is for YOU and it starts NOWWW,” he wrote. “I love you from the bottom of my heart.”

While he didn’t reveal any more information about the upcoming album, his third project will mark a follow-up to 2018’s Bloom.