Troye Sivan Says He’s ‘Very Very Down’ to Do a Song With Jungkook & Jimin of BTS

Troye Sivan is down to collaborate with the BTS boys — two of them, to be exact. On Thursday (May 12), the “My My My!” singer sat down for iHeart Radio’s Ask Anything chat to answer some of his fans’ most pressing questions, including one that inquired if he would be interested in working with Jungkook and Jimin on something in the future.

“Jungkook and Jimin often speak about how much they love your songs. Thoughts on working with them in the future?” Sivan read before replying, “I would love that. I really, really, really love writing with other people and that’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time, so if they ever want to write … or for me, for us, or whatever. I’m very very down.”

Should Sivan, Jungkook and Jimin get together in the studio, it wouldn’t be the first time the Australian singer-songwriter has lent his talents to BTS. He co-wrote the K-pop group’s song “Louder Than Bombs,” which appeared on their 2020 album, Map of the Soul: 7. Speaking to GQ in 2020 about how the track came to be, Sivan revealed at the time that he and his writing team sat on a song titled “Hologram Hearts” for six years, which later became BTS’ “Louder Than Bombs.”

“Somehow, it got into the hands of BTS boys, who I love and they loved the song. They were like, ‘Wait, we are gonna cut this!’ I freaked out and quickly tried to learn Korean, failed miserably. Somebody translated it and changed the lyrics and now it was called ‘Louder Than Bombs,'” he explained to the publication. “But, I didn’t hear it until it was out in the world. So I was like up at midnight, or whatever that album came out, refreshing and refreshing with the rest of the world because everyone is obsessed, as they should be. And now, I have a song on the BTS album and I am very excited about it. I love it and they sound so good, so much better than I ever sounded on that song. So, I am happy.”

