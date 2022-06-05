Trouble, Atlanta Rapper, Dies at 34

Trouble, the Atlanta rapper who collaborated with Drake and The Weeknd, has died. He was 34.

News of the rapper’s passing was confirmed in a social media post by Def Jam on Sunday (June 5). “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” the label wrote on Instagram. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.”

The cause of his Trouble’s death was not immediately known at press time. Billboard has reached out to his representatives for further information.

Following the rapper’s passing, tributes came pouring in from other members of the hip-hop community, including Mike Will Made-It, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, Meek Mill, T.I. and Jermaine Dupri.

“HAPPY TO BE ABLE TO HAVE MET U LAUGH WIT U MAKE HISTORY WITH YOU AND GIVE U A REAL OPPORTUNITY YOU DESERVED , STILL 1 OF MY FAVORITE RAPPERS OUT THE CITY , REST EASY BROADIE,” Mike Will Made-It wrote on Instagram.

Trouble, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr, burst onto the hip-hop scene in 2011 with his December 17th mixtape through Duct Tape Entertainment. The music video for the project’s popular “Bussin” track sent chills down the spine of mainstream America, as the rapper exposed the horrors of Atlanta’s Zone 6.

Following a pair of jail stints from 2008-2011 and 2017-2018, Trouble signed a joint venture with Mike Will Made-It’s Ear Drummers Records and Interscope. He released his major-label debut Edgewood, in March 2018. The project featured appearances by Drake, The Weeknd, Quavo, Fetty Wap, Low Down Dirty Black, and others.

“My music goes to a personal level, Trouble told Billboard in 2018. “That’s all my life stories. A lot of times I don’t care if the n—a just came into the game smoking hot. I’m not going to jump on any n—a. I like to have a genuine relationship then we can do music.”

See more tributes to Trouble below.

This story is developing…

R.I.P. Trouble 😔 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 5, 2022

Rest In Peace Trouble and Prayers to Metro Boomin and his family 💔🙏🏽 — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) June 5, 2022

And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!! https://t.co/P9Kebuct9p — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 5, 2022

Damn trouble was somebody i use to really preach to and help spiritually. And he was learning how to be happy and live life. This one kinda hurt me i ain’t gon front — lil duval (@lilduval) June 5, 2022

Man 🥲 this shit ain’t cool pic.twitter.com/g36eNWSiCC — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) June 5, 2022