×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Trippie Redd, Kali Uchis, The Kid LAROI & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

We want to know which offering you've got on repeat.

Trippie Redd
Trippie Redd performs during Future and Friends One Big Party Tour at Toyota Center on Jan. 7, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Prince Williams/Wireimage

From a surprise album release from Trippie Redd to a hypnotic new single from genre-bending star Kali Uchis and the first look at The Kid LAROI‘s debut studio album are among the new music that arrived on Jan. 20. Those are some pretty impressive offerings, but which is your favorite?

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Kali Uchis

The Kid Laroi

Trippie Redd

See latest videos, charts and news

Redd dropped Mansion Musick — an ode to Chief Keef’s 2018 mixtape Mansion Musick — and brought in a host of heavy hitters to assist him on the project, with features including (but not limited to) Future, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Juice WRLD and more, with Keef executive producing the album. Distorted guitars and trap beats decorate the tracks, which sees Redd rapping of his super star status to anyone who dares to doubt him.

Related

Madonna

What Song Do You Want to See Madonna Perform on Tour? Vote!

Related

Trippie Redd

First Stream: New Music From Trippie Redd, Kali Uchis, The Kid LAROI and More

Kali Uchis has yet again proven that her lush production and vocal delivery never fails with new track “I Wish You Roses.” Uchis bids her subject a fond farewell, all while showcasing her power as a masterful hook creator and proving that this year may be when she firmly steps into the spotlight of mainstream pop — that is, if her billing on this year’s Coachella lineup wasn’t already an indicator.

Meanwhile, “Stay” hitmaker The Kid LAROI is gearing up to release his debut LP, and shared new single “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro)” to give fans a first taste. The melancholic track sees Laroi sharing intimate details about his life, such as his relationship with his parents, and the difficulties that life often holds. The 19-year-old also struggles to keep up with the fast pace of his existence, and feels bad for the bridges he’s burned in the process — a subject complemented by thumping drum work and gossamer-like harmonies.

Ice Spice, Måneskin, Kim Petras and Mac DeMarco also return this week with new music.

Which new release is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad