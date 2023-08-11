×
Trippie Redd’s ‘A Love Letter to You 5’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

The set serves as the latest installment in the rapper's Love Letter series.

Trippie Redd
Trippie Redd Ellington Hammond*

Trippie Redd‘s newest album, A Love Letter To You 5, has finally arrived. The rapper released the latest project in his Love Letter series, which is now available to stream on all platforms.

The album contained a total of 19 tracks, some of which included features from heavyweights in the rap industry: “Take Me Away” feat. Corbin, “Last Days” “Thy Motion” “How You Alive” “Thinking Bout you” “Praying 4 Love” “Reality” “A Feeling” feat Skye Morales” “Romantic Fantasy” “I’m Mad at Me” feat. Lil Wayne, “Closed Doors” feat. Roddy Ricch, “Action” “Left 4 Dead” “Wind” feat. The KiD Laroi, “Took my Breath Away” feat. Skye Morales, “Flowers” feat. Bryson Tiller, “The Hate” and “Trip McKnight.”

A Love Letter To You 5 marks Redd’s second release of 2023. In January, the rapper surprised fans with Mansion Musik, a 27-track mixtape. The project quickly became Redd’s seventh consecutive top five albuM, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Travis Scott, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Lil Baby, Ski Mask the Slump God and more had guest spots on the album. The surprise release of the mixtape came in part to the track reportedly being “held for ransom” by unidentified hackers, Redd revealed.

Redd will embark on his Take Me Away tour to support the album starting on August 31. The trek will make stops in Boston, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia and more before concluding in Seattle on Oct. 9.

Stream A Love Letter to You 5 below.

