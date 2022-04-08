Trey Songz Cleared in Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case

Five months after a sexual assault investigation was launched for a Las Vegas incident, Trey Songz has been cleared.

“The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed,” the Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed to Billboard. “If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”

According to TMZ, Songz was celebrating his 37th birthday back in November, when he allegedly brought a group of women back to his room at The Cosmopolitan, where the accuser claimed the sexual misconduct occurred.

While that particular case has been cleared, Songz has been the subject of a series of other sexual assault accusations. Most recently, artist and former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball star Dylan Gonzalez came forward in January 2022, claiming that Trey Songz raped her and caused her “unbearable PTSD.” She also has hired an attorney to represent her in a potential case against the singer.

In a statement shared to Instagram, Gonzalez wrote, “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.”

Her post continued by sending “love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.” See Gonzalez’s post here. She did not provide details as to when the incident occurred.

Back in 2017, Keke Palmer detailed her own difficult encounter with Songz in a passionate video shared to social media.

Palmer claimed he tricked her into being in a music video while at a party in Miami, alleging that she hid in the closet to avoid being filmed, only to later find out Songz and his friends had taken a video of her without her permission. In future interviews, she claimed the singer was guilty of using “sexual intimidation” in coercing her into the video, Glamour reported in 2017.

Model Celina Powell and her friend Aliza came forward in the summer of 2020 while discussing “one of the nastiest things she’s ever done” in a No Jumper interview. Aliza alleged that she was urinated on by Songz without prior consent.