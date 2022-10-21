Trevor Noah Calls Dua Lipa a ‘Wonderful Light’ Amid Dating Rumors

Trevor Noah is the latest guest on the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, where the comedian discusses everything from his memoir Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood — which covers his upbringing during the time of apartheid — to his run on The Daily Show, which he will exit in December.

Explore Explore Dua Lipa See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

He also discussed his friendship with the “Levitating” star, who he joked he always sees at a particular place. “I even said to my friend one day, I said, ‘Every time I see Dua Lipa, it’s at an award show. So now that means if I see her, my life is going well,'” Noah said on the episode that aired on Oct. 21. “So, now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is still going exceptionally well.”

“You’ve always been really wonderful and gracious,” he gushed over the Grammy winner. “You’ve always been a really wonderful light, just like in the spaces that everybody’s in. So, thank you for taking the time. I appreciate you.”

Lipa and Noah made headlines at the end of September when they were spotted appearing to share a kiss during a one-on-one hangout in New York City.

However, while speaking with Charli XCX on her podcast, the 27-year-old pop star revealed that she has actually been single this year. “For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” Dua shared. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

Listen to all episodes of Dua Lipa: At Your Service here.