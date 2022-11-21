Trent Reznor Quits Twitter: ‘I Don’t Feel Good Being There Anymore’

Trent Reznor is the latest celebrity to pull the plug on his account in the wake of Elon Musk taking over the social media platform.

In a Saturday interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Nine Inch Nails frontman spoke about the reasons behind his exit, saying, “I’m about to depart. We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

It didn’t take long for Musk to catch wind of Reznor’s interview, and Twitter’s new overlord took a jab at the rocker in a direct reply to a random supporter. “Breaking … 48 hours since @elonmusk reinstated President Trump’s Twitter account and the world still hasn’t ended,” wrote an anonymous, conservative user under the handle @catturd2.

“And it turns out Trent ‘nine inch nails’ Reznor is actually a crybaby,” Musk responded with a laughing emoji. One Nine Inch Nails fan couldn’t resist sticking up for the absent Reznor, writing, “You’re a stupid idiot. Trent [Reznor] is one of the best musicians ever,” to which the billionaire doubled down on his insults, adding, “I like his music tbh, but maybe Etsy is more his style.”

Reznor is far from the only famous face who’s abandoned Twitter since Musk took over, with Sara Bareilles, Jack White, Toni Braxton, Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid and others also quitting the social media site.

Check out a screenshot of Musk’s Twitter exchange below.