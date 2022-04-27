Travis Scott Announced as Primavera Sound Headliner, Marking His First Booking Since Astroworld

Rapper Travis Scott is set to return to the stage, one day after the one-year anniversary of the 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston that left 10 people dead and has resulted in hundreds of lawsuits.

On Wednesday (April 27), Spanish concert promoter Primavera Sound posted the lineups for three new festivals the company is launching in South America, and all three lineups feature a headlining slot for the “Sicko Mode” artist. The festivals include Primavera Sound Sao Paolo, where Scott is set to perform Nov. 6; Primavera Sound Buenos Aires, where Scott will perform Nov. 12; and Primavera Sound Santiago de Chile, where Scott will perform Nov. 13.

The performances mark Scott’s return to the stage after canceling his appearances at Day N Vegas and Coachella following the tragedy, which is still under investigation by Houston Police and the FBI. The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform is conducting a separate investigation of the Live Nation festival at NRG Park in Houston, where 50,000 people gathered on Nov. 5 to see hometown rapper Scott and other artists perform. Ten fans, including a 9-year-old, died as a result of the injuries they sustained at the concert after getting caught in a surging, stampeding crowd at the concert on Nov. 5, 2021.

