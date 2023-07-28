Travis Scott, Offset x Cardi B & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

The final new music Friday of July has arrived, and it’s filled to the brim with rap releases, featuring highly anticipated album drops from Travis Scott and Post Malone, a single from Offset featuring wife Cardi B, and tunes from Gucci Mane and more.

It’s been nearly five years since the release of Scott’s 2018 album, Astroworld, and the rapper has made a solid comeback with the arrival of Utopia. Led by its lead single “K-POP” featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, the album delivered even more star-studded features throughout its spoiler-free tracklist. 21 Savage, Future and Drake all step up to the plate, but the biggest feature of them all comes in the form of Beyoncé, who makes her first ever appearance on a Scott album to help out a fellow Houston native.

Malone goes the self-titled route for fifth studio album Austin (his real name is Austin Post). The rapper — who previously called the album “one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on” ahead of its arrival — dabbles in pop, power ballads and even disco over the set’s 17 tracks, which sees him leaning into the sound showcase on smash hit “Circles,” as opposed to rap staples such as “Rockstar” or “Congratulations.” The album gets a head start on the Billboard Hot 100, as singles “Chemical,” “Mourning” and “Overdrive” charted at Nos. 13, 36 and 47 on the chart respectively.

Offset and Cardi B were the subject of cheating allegations just a month ago, and now, the pair have addressed it in song. The Migos rapper’s new track “Jealousy” sees him alongside his wife dodging haters in a major kiss-off. Cardi bites back, “You offended when I be on defense/ They’re too worried ’bout me and my n—a/ You should worry ’bout the n—a yours sleep with, hmm.”

Mane, Mitski and Carly Rae Jepsen also return with new material this week. There’s plenty of new music to choose from, but which is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.