Travis Scott Wanted by NYPD for Questioning After Alleged Nightclub Fight

The New York City Police Department is currently searching for Travis Scott to question the rapper about an alleged an altercation that took place early Wednesday morning (March 1) at Midtown’s Club Nebula.

According to WABC in New York, police responded on the scene at about 3:25 a.m. for an assault and criminal mischief.

NBC News reports that Scott was patronizing the nightclub when, per an NYPD statement, he allegedly became involved in a “verbal dispute” with a sound engineer. According to the statement obtained by the outlet, the rapper is also accused of escalating the exchange of words “into a physical altercation, and that he allegedly “punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face.”

The “Sicko Mode” MC is also accused of destroying roughly $12,000 worth of equipment in the club, including a speaker and a video screen, during his alleged rampage, law enforcement told NBC News.

Scott’s lawyer Mitchell Schuster told TMZ that “this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion,” adding, “we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Club Nebula’s managing partner Richie Romero also told TMZ, “This is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night.”

Billboard has reached out to Scott’s representatives and attorney, as well as the NYPD.

Scott is set to headline the Rolling Loud L.A. lineup this Saturday (March 4) at the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, Calif. Later this summer, he’ll also serve as a headliner for London’s Wireless Festival 2023 along with Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe.

Meanwhile, the father of two — he shares kids Stormi and Aire with Kylie Jenner — is still embroiled in the massive legal ramifications of the deadly crowd-crush incident at his 2021 Astroworld Festival, which left 10 attendees dead, 25 hospitalized and hundreds of others injured.