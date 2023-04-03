Travis Scott Leaves a Rare Comment on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram

Travis Scott left fans confused over the weekend when he left a sweet comment under a photo of Kylie Jenner, just months after reports that the duo had broken up.

“A beauty,” the “Highest in the Room” rapper wrote on a Kylie Cosmetics Instagram post, in which the makeup mogul is seen behind-the-scenes of a photoshoot for her upcoming mascara launch.

Scott and Jenner share two children together: five-year-old daughter Stormi and one-year-old son Aire. Rumors began circulating that the couple had split following reports that Scott had cheated on Jenner.

In October, the Houston native took to his Instagram Stories, claiming he never met model Rojean Kar, who claimed that she had a fling with the rapper, and even attended a music video shoot of his. “It’s a lot of weird s— going on,” Scott wrote. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Jenner has never publicly responded to the allegations, but she hasn’t been spotted with the rapper in recent months. The duo have dated on and off since 2017, briefly splitting in 2019 before reconciling a year later.