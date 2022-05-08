Travis Scott Returns to the Stage in Miami Following Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Travis Scott has given his first performance at a public venue since the 2021 Astroworld festival that left 10 people dead.

The 31-year-old rapper took the stage at Miami nightclub E11even at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning (May 8) for a 45-minute set that included hits like “Highest in the Room,” “Pick Up the Phone,” “Goosebumps” and “Sicko Mode.”

During the high-energy appearance, Scott reportedly clutched a bottle of Don Julio 1942 while throwing a wad of bills into the sold-out audience and encouraging patrons to take shots.

“Everybody owes me a shot,” the rapper told the crowd, according to Page Six. “We need every stripper to report to the f—ing stage right now. We need every bottle reported to this motherf—in floor.”

Later in the show, Scott was joined by Quavo for a performance of “Dubai S—.” The event was part of the club’s Miami Grand Prix weekend celebration. Other music celebrities in attendance included Future, Tyga, Zedd, will.i.am and Busta Rhymes, TMZ reports.

Following Astroworld, Scott has played private events and after-parties during the Oscars and Coachella. But Sunday’s show marked his first time performing for a public audience.

In late April, Spanish concert promoter Primavera Sound announced that Scott would perform at three of its upcoming festivals: Primavera Sound Sao Paolo (Nov. 6), Primavera Sound Buenos Aires (Nov. 12), and Primavera Sound Santiago de Chile (Nov. 13).

The upcoming festival performances mark Scott’s return to the stage after canceling his appearances at Day N Vegas and Coachella following the Astroworld tragedy, which is still under investigation by Houston Police and the FBI.