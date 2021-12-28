Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Collection With Dior Postponed ‘Indefinitely’ After Astroworld Tragedy

Another of Travis Scott‘s lucrative partnerships is on ice in light of the tragedy that occurred at his annual Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5. Fashion house Dior announced on Tuesday (Dec. 28) that it is putting its collaboration with the rapper on hold.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” the company told WWD in a statement. His team also told the publication that the decision to postpone the launch was a mutual one.

Ten people died at Astrowold after crowds rushed the stage. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s office in Houston later revealed the victims’ cause of death was “compression asphyxia“; the youngest victim was 9 years old. In addition to the casualties, hundreds were injured at the event.

Scott is currently working with government officials to standardize safety measures at festivals across the United States following the tragic event. In his first post-Astroworld interview — which he did with Charlamagne tha God on Dec. 9 — the rapper repeatedly discussed the topic of safety, and seemed to divert blame. “As an artist, you just do the creative. And this to be my festival, I got to bring artists, creatively produce it. We just trust the professionals to make sure that people are taken care of and leaving safely,” Scott said at one point. “I just can control what I can on the stage, and you know, have the professionals control what they can in the crowd.”

Dior is the latest brand to either put a hold on projects with Scott or cut ties altogether. Nike was set to release a collection with the 30-year-old rapper on Air Max 1 shoes in “Baroque Brown” and “Saturn Gold” colorways, but postponed the launch on Nov. 16 following Astroworld. “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” the company said in a statement on the SNKRS and Nike website.

Anheuser-Busch announced also announced Dec. 11 that “after careful evaluation,” it had decided to no longer distribute Scott’s Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer.