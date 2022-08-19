Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID-19: ‘I’d Rather Be Playing Drums’

Travis Barker attends the “Halloween Horror Nights” Opening Night at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2021 in Universal City, Calif.

Travis Barker is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram on Friday (Aug. 19) to share the news, writing alongside a photo of himself jamming on the floor with some drumsticks, “Covid sucks [angry face emoji] I’d rather be playing drums.”

Just last week, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that Barker will return to his Mainstream Sellout tour for the remaining concert dates despite the drummer’s broken thumb. “Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days,” MGK wrote on his Instagram Stories on top of a screenshot of a FaceTime call between the rockers.

It remains unclear if the “Bloody Valentine” singer or Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian, have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The string of health scares for Barker started back in June, when the drummer developed a severe case of pancreatitis following what seemed to be a routine endoscopy. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote on Instagram Stories a few days after news broke of his hospitalization. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

He said, “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,” concluded Barker, who was treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.