Travis Barker Shows Off New Tattoo That Looks Like Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes

"Oh hey there," Barker captioned a series of new photos on Instagram, including a closeup of his new ink.

Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood Edition on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Phillip Faraone/GI for GQ

Travis Barker has a new tattoo that appears to be another tribute to wife Kourtney Kardashian.

“Oh hey there,” Barker captioned a series of photos he posted on Saturday (Jan. 21).

The images included one of him with Kardashian, followed shortly after by a look at his leg art. After a full body picture, there was a closeup of a tattoo design resembling Kardashian’s eyes.

The Blink-182 drummer debuted another tattoo of Kardashian in 2021 — her name spelled out on his chest — following just a few months of dating. The couple were married in 2022, with a practice wedding with no license in Las Vegas, a legal wedding in Santa Barbara, California, and finally a lavish celebration in Portofino, Italy.

Barker will be heading out on a world tour with Blink-182 beginning in March, kicking things off on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico.

See Barker’s new tattoo on the third and fourth photos on his weekend Instagram post here.

