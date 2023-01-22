Travis Barker Shows Off New Tattoo That Looks Like Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes

Travis Barker has a new tattoo that appears to be another tribute to wife Kourtney Kardashian.

“Oh hey there,” Barker captioned a series of photos he posted on Saturday (Jan. 21).

The images included one of him with Kardashian, followed shortly after by a look at his leg art. After a full body picture, there was a closeup of a tattoo design resembling Kardashian’s eyes.

The Blink-182 drummer debuted another tattoo of Kardashian in 2021 — her name spelled out on his chest — following just a few months of dating. The couple were married in 2022, with a practice wedding with no license in Las Vegas, a legal wedding in Santa Barbara, California, and finally a lavish celebration in Portofino, Italy.

Barker will be heading out on a world tour with Blink-182 beginning in March, kicking things off on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico.

See Barker’s new tattoo on the third and fourth photos on his weekend Instagram post here.