Travis Barker Floats a Truly Punk Rock Name For The Son He’s Expecting With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is not known for doing things the traditional way. And if the Blink-182 drummer is to be believed, he’s planning to continue along his unique path when it comes to the potential baby name for the son he’s expecting with wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The father of two children with his ex, daughter Alabama, 17, and son Landon, 19, appeared on Complex’s GOAT Talk video series this week with his 17-year-old daughter, during which the pair threw out some potential baby names, with Alabama suggesting some truly high-end ones, including “Audemars, Milan, f—in’ Patek.”

Travis, however, said he has something a bit more punk rock in mind: “I like Rocky Thirteen.” No, not the as-yet-unfilmed future sequel to Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa boxing franchise, but instead an homage to one of his favorite musicians and numbers.

“That’s so bad!” Alabama responded with a laugh. “That’s this name that’s just been going in my head lately,” the drummer explained as his daughter — who is named after her the main character in one of her dad’s favorite movies, True Romance — teased that even her pops knows it doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. “It is, it is bad,” Travis said with a smile.

The explanation of the unusual moniker didn’t totally help explain his thinking. “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time,” he said in reference to the lead guitarist for the thrashy punk group who also spent time playing with the Cro-Mags, Fishbone and 40 Cycle Hum.

Huffing in exasperation, Alabama said, “So you’re gonna name your kid Rocky Thirteen?”

“Possibly,” Travis said. “Let’ see how this goes when he’s at school. ‘Rocky 13!,” his daughter responded. And then, the drummer added, of course it is also a reference to the “greatest boxing movie of all time.” Alabama said she thought her ideas were better, before tossing in one more potential off-beat choice: Cloud.

Barker and Kardashian — who has three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11 and Reign, 8 — announced they were expecting their first child together in June. The reveal of their baby news came in early June when Kardashian held up a “Travis I’m Pregnant” poster in the crowd at Blink-182’s concert at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium. The sign referenced Blink’s “All the Small Things” music video, in which a random fan holds up the same poster in the crowd.

Back then, Kardashian posted some pics from her maternity photo shoot on Instagram, with Barker commenting, “I already know his name.” In November, before they were expecting, Barker left another comment on a photo his wife posted of their True Romance-inspired costumes, claiming, “Our sons name would be Elvis.”

Watch the father-daughter talk below (around 10 minute mark).