Travis Barker Performs for the First Time Since Hospitalization At Machine Gun Kelly Concert

Travis Barker performs onstage at 'Avril Lavigne performs live at the Roxy for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series' on February 25, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Not even pancreatitis can stop Travis Barker from doing what he does best. Making a surprise appearance at Machine Gun Kelly’s Wednesday night (July 13) concert the Forum in Los Angeles, the 46-year-old rocker played the drums during two songs in what marks his first live performance since he was rushed to the hospital with “life-threatening” health complications at the end of June.

On Thursday, the rocker shared a video of himself on Instagram Stories showing him drumming furiously during a concert.

According to Rolling Stone, Barker and his frequent collaborator performed “Bloody Valentine’ and “Tickets to My Downfall” together. “Hey, you know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now,” MGK reportedly joked to his audience. “But guess what he’s doing here: playing drums right now!”

It was only a couple weeks ago that Barker was hospitalized for pancreatitis, which he afterward revealed was caused by complications from an endoscopy he’d had earlier that week. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he explained in an Instagram story. “This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

In addition to performing, it looks like the former Blink-182 member is also already back to making music. People reported that Barker was seen walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California earlier this month.

Leading up to his health crisis, the drummer had been chugging along full speed ahead working on collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, jxdn, WILLOW, Bebe Rexha, Young Thug and more. He also recently got married to Kourtney Kardashian in May in an intimate Santa Barbara wedding, followed by a second ceremony in Italy.