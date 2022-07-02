Travis Barker ‘Much Better’ After Suffering ‘Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis’

Travis Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Travis Barker gave an update on his health after being hospitalized in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The producer and Blink-182 drummer told fans that he’s feeling “much better” after facing “life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Barker uploaded a note on Instagram Stories on Saturday (July 2) to share details about how he developed pancreatitis following what seemed to be a routine endoscopy on Monday (June 27).

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

He said, “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,” wrote Barker.

Wife Kourtney Kardashian also shared an update Saturday afternoon via Instagram Stories: “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change … I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and so appreciative. I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

The rocker was spotted being taken into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on a stretcher, with Kardashian following behind him, on Tuesday. That morning, he had tweeted “God save me” — though it was unclear if the tweet was related to the medical situation.

Barker’s daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana both addressed fans with messages on Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you,” Alabama wrote, while Atiana posted, “Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated. Xx.”

His ex-wife Shanna Moakler released a statement on Friday that said, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.”