Travis Barker Had a NSFW Response to an Inappropriate Comment About His PDA With Kourtney Kardashian

“No Kardashian finger up the a–, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking,” the user wrote underneath Barker’s Sunday (April 17) post, which featured photos of him working out in a gym. The Blink-182 drummer and go-to collaborator for today’s hitmakers had a cheeky response at the ready and replied, “Still got the finger up the a–, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée,” punctuating the biting message with a middle finger emoji.

Barker’s latest Instagram post featuring The Kardashians star was shared to his account on April 6 — the pictures in question came from their impromptu Las Vegas wedding. The Poosh founder later opened about the spontaneous decision to get married and explained during her April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that their union was not official as she and Barker were unable to secure a marriage license.

“It’s not called ‘fake married.’ There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she told Kimmel. “We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m., and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

See Barker’s NSFW comment in his recent Instagram post below.