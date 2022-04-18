×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Travis Barker Had a NSFW Response to an Inappropriate Comment About His PDA With Kourtney Kardashian

The Blink-182 drummer punctuated his response with a middle finger emoji for good measure.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian toast to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards with Grey Goose vodka on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Jerod Harris/GI for The Recording Academy
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, despite not being legally married yet, are still crazy for each other — so much so that when Barker took a small break from posting images of him and his future wife on Instagram, a fan had a NSFW question about Barker’s lack of PDA-filled posts. Barker made an equally NSFW comment in response.

“No Kardashian finger up the a–, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking,” the user wrote underneath Barker’s Sunday (April 17) post, which featured photos of him working out in a gym. The Blink-182 drummer and go-to collaborator for today’s hitmakers had a cheeky response at the ready and replied, “Still got the finger up the a–, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée,” punctuating the biting message with a middle finger emoji.

Barker’s latest Instagram post featuring The Kardashians star was shared to his account on April 6 — the pictures in question came from their impromptu Las Vegas wedding. The Poosh founder later opened about the spontaneous decision to get married and explained during her April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that their union was not official as she and Barker were unable to secure a marriage license.

“It’s not called ‘fake married.’ There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she told Kimmel. “We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m., and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

See Barker’s NSFW comment in his recent Instagram post below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad