Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian React to Hilarious Parody of Their ‘Fairytale’ Wedding

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged in October, and fans are already buzzing about what the power couple has in store for their upcoming wedding.

Comedian Benny Skinner, however, took it upon himself to do his own imagining of the star-studded nuptials. In a hilarious video uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 22), he took on the role of all the Kardashian sisters, Kris Jenner, Addison Rae, Travis Barker and even Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“Kourtney, pop princess of punk, is getting married and we could not be more excited,” Skinner — dressed as Kris Jenner in a short black wig and a red tracksuit — tells the camera.

Skinner as Kourtney is then seen walking down the aisle to a Jack Skellington-dressed Barker in Minnie Mouse ears and combat boots. “I wrote my own vows,” she tells the wedding attendees, before telling her husband-to-be, “Baby, I love you. I just literally do.”

While the video has more than 73,000 likes at the time of publication, Skinner’s biggest fans were Kourt and Trav themselves. “This makes me emotional,” Kourtney jokingly commented, while Barker wrote, “Lmaoooo” with a golf swing and meteor emojis.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kardashian on Oct. 20 with an elaborate rose and candle set up on the beach. Prior to proposing, Barker and Kardashian enjoyed glasses of wine on the beach. As the sun began to set, Barker asked Kardashian if she would marry him, to which she said yes.

In a set of official photos Kourtney posted from the from the romantic proposal, she wrote, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.” The drummer replied in the comments section, “Forever with you is a dream come true.”