Travis Barker & ‘Tour Wife’ Kourtney Kardashian Cozy Up in Photos From the Road

Travis Barker went back on tour with Machine Gun Kelly, and Kourtney Kardashian was right by her husband’s side.
The couple can be seen snuggling up in a number of photos posted by Kardashian this weekend, from Barker’s return to performing at a string of concert dates with MGK.
“tour wife,” Kardashian captioned the pictures, while Barker commented, “Tour life’s better with you.”
“Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days,” Machine Gun Kelly had revealed on Instagram on Aug. 10. Barker later added, “I’m impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight … With a broken thumb and torn tendons.”
The drummer headed out on the Mainstream Sellout Tour this week after being hospitalized over a severe case of pancreatitis in June. During a routine “endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he said in July. “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”
See a slideshow of Barker and Kardashian’s tour photos on Instagram here and some intimate “drum practice” snapshots here.