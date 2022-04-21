Travis Barker Tells Khloe That He’s Proposing to Kourtney in New ‘Kardashians’ Episode

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Travis Barker staged the ultimate proposal to Kourtney Kardashian back in October 2021, when he got down on one knee at sunset on a beach in Montecito, Calif., surrounded by candles and flowers.

However, before the Blink-182 drummer popped the question, he turned to the KarJenner matriarch to hear her thoughts. In the new episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday (April 21), Barker gives Kris Jenner a call while she’s in the car with Khloe Kardashian.

“So I think we secured the date you wanted,” Jenner tells Barker, with Khloe listening in. “I thought maybe you could tell Khloe why you maybe want us to all be available next weekend.”

“The 17th is the first day we ever hung out and, like I told your mom, I’ve been madly in love with Kourtney forever and I believe she’s my soulmate,” Barker sweetly tells Jenner and Khloe, who immediately start tearing up. “I would like to propose to her on the day that I first was with her.”

He continued, “I love you guys and I love Kourt, and I’ve never felt more sure about anything in my life.”

“I’m just so happy because she’s never wanted to get married or anything like that, and I know she does now with him,” Khloe gushes, wiping tears.

Back in October, following news of the proposal, Jenner shared her thoughts with Ellen DeGeneres on the latter’s talk show. “He’s a sweetheart,” she said of her future son-in-law. “And they’re so happy, they can’t wait.”