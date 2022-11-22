Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will’ Move to Tennessee Someday

Someday, we might just be Keeping Up With The Tennesseans. After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer’s 47th birthday down South, the couple teased that they might permanently become Tennessee residents in the distant future.

Travis gave followers a peek into his countryside getaway with Kourtney in a Monday (Nov. 21) Instagram post, sharing photos of him smooching the Poosh founder in front of a rustic cabin, hiking with his 16-year-old daughter Alabama and doing some rock climbing. “Spent my Birthday in Tennessee,” he wrote in the caption.

Based on their comments on the post, it seems like the pair — who tied the knot in May — enjoyed their vacation spot so much, they might just make it their home. “Let’s move there,” wrote Kourtney.

And, replying to a fan who commented that the couple “should move to Tennessee (to) get out of Hollywood,” Travis said: “Probably will eventually.”

It’ll likely take some time for the Barker-Kardashian clan to actually make the move, as Travis and Kourtney did just purchase a home in Santa Barbara, Calif. for a reported $14.5 million. The beach house reportedly has a guest house that’s “perfect for older kids,” like Travis’ 19-year-old son Landon Barker or his 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney’s three kids, however, are still quite young. She shares 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign with Scott Disick.

Travis is also currently hard at work with Blink, which just recently celebrated the reunion of its original lineup. They released a single titled “Edging” and announced a tour in October, and guitarist Tom DeLonge recently teased that the band has a new album in the works.

See photos from Travis Barker’s birthday trip to Tennessee with Kourtney Kardashian below.