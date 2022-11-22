×
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will’ Move to Tennessee Someday

"Let's move there," Kourtney commented on photos from Barker's birthday trip to the Volunteer State.

Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood Edition on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Phillip Faraone/GI for GQ

Someday, we might just be Keeping Up With The Tennesseans. After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer’s 47th birthday down South, the couple teased that they might permanently become Tennessee residents in the distant future.

Travis gave followers a peek into his countryside getaway with Kourtney in a Monday (Nov. 21) Instagram post, sharing photos of him smooching the Poosh founder in front of a rustic cabin, hiking with his 16-year-old daughter Alabama and doing some rock climbing. “Spent my Birthday in Tennessee,” he wrote in the caption.

Based on their comments on the post, it seems like the pair — who tied the knot in May — enjoyed their vacation spot so much, they might just make it their home. “Let’s move there,” wrote Kourtney.  

And, replying to a fan who commented that the couple “should move to Tennessee (to) get out of Hollywood,” Travis said: “Probably will eventually.”

It’ll likely take some time for the Barker-Kardashian clan to actually make the move, as Travis and Kourtney did just purchase a home in Santa Barbara, Calif. for a reported $14.5 million. The beach house reportedly has a guest house that’s “perfect for older kids,” like Travis’ 19-year-old son Landon Barker or his 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney’s three kids, however, are still quite young. She shares 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign with Scott Disick.

Travis is also currently hard at work with Blink, which just recently celebrated the reunion of its original lineup. They released a single titled “Edging” and announced a tour in October, and guitarist Tom DeLonge recently teased that the band has a new album in the works.

See photos from Travis Barker’s birthday trip to Tennessee with Kourtney Kardashian below.

