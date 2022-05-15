Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Are Legally Married: Report

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are now legally married, according to reports.

Sources tell People and TMZ that the couple made it official in Santa Barbara, California, with a few close friends and family in attendance. They are reportedly planning to have a big wedding celebration in Italy soon.

Billboard has reached out to a representative for Barker for comment.

Barker and Kardashian first made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day in 2021, and they got engaged in October.

In April, Kardashian shared photos of a “practice” wedding with Barker in Las Vegas. At the time, sources confirmed to Billboard that the Vegas ceremony was just for fun and a photo opportunity for the pair, but that they planned to legally marry this year.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kardashian wrote in the Vegas Instagram post on April 6. “Practice makes perfect.”

“There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she later explained in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “We asked, like, five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?'”