Travis Barker Declares He Would ‘Die 4’ Kourtney Kardashian: See the Passionate Pic

(L-R) Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sept. 12, 2021.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are still living in their post-engagement bliss. On Saturday (Jan. 29), the Blink-182 drummer shared an intimate photo of himself sharing a passionate kiss with his wife-to-be to his Instagram account, with a caption that shared his feelings for her.

“I Would Die 4 U,” the musician wrote in the post, which Kardashian echoed in a comment of her own. “You, I would die for you,” she replied to her fiancé, which racked up more than 2,000 Likes.

The Poosh founder made her own post featuring Barker over the weekend as well, and shared a throwback image to her Instagram feed of her with the drummer long before they started dating each other. Barker is seen in the photo resting against the wall while Kardashian takes a drink from a cup. “June 2018,” she captioned the post. The drummer hopped in the comments section and commented, “Soulmates.”

Barker and Kardashian have been engaged for three months. The 46-year-old and father of two surprised the lifestyle brand founder on Oct. 17 with a beachside display of candles, roses and wine before popping the question. Both later shared images from the romantic proposal to Instagram, with Kardashian saying at the time that she “woke up all night thinking it was a dream.”

The two have yet to announce a wedding date, and Barker has been busy working with other artists on music. Most recently, he played the drums on Iann Dior‘s “Thought It Was,” which features friend and frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

