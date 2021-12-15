×
Travis Barker’s Daughter & The Kardashian Kids Just Made the Cutest TikTok

North West joined in on the fun too.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Noam Galai/GI for MTV/ViacomCBS

It appears that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s kids are becoming one big happy family. On Monday night, Alabama Barker posted a cute video on TikTok featuring Kourtney’s 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and her 8-year-old cousin North West.

Travis Barker

“Meet my friends,” the 15-year-old wrote on a video of herself happily head-banging along to Willis Love’s viral TikTok hit “Chocolate Barbie.” Eventually, Barker’s youngest child reveals the two cousins sitting alongside her, also rocking out to the track.

The clip arrived just one day before North decided to go live on Instagram to show the world her pet lizards, Cheese and Bean, which she precociously revealed her mom Kim Kardashian “hates” because “they have worms, and they’re disgusting, my mom thinks.”

Adorably, North’s older cousin Mason Disick took it upon himself to offer his aunt some hard-earned advice about the dangers of Instagram Live in the aftermath of that video. “Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” he texted Kim (which the maven shared on her Instagram Stories), adding, “I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

In October, the Blink-182 drummer and eldest Kardashian sister got engaged in an intimate beachside proposal planned out by the rocker in Montecito, Calif. Since then, he’s collaborated with Avril Lavigne on her latest single “Bite Me.”

Check out the Barker/Disick/West trio’s latest TikTok below.

