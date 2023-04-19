Travis Barker Wishes ‘Soulmate’ Kourtney Kardashian Happy Birthday: ‘You Deserve Everything’

Love is in the air once again for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian — this time, Barker dialed up the affection via Instagram on Tuesday (April 18) for The Kardashian star’s 44th birthday, and wrote a touching tribute message to his wife in honor of her special day.

“My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires,” the Blink-182 drummer captioned a carousel post that featured several stripped back and candid moments of him and the Poosh founder. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife.”

Kourtney, naturally, took to the comments section of her husband’s post to express her gratitude at his kind words. “I’m crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband,” she wrote, adding a teary-eyed face and red heart emoji.

Barker’s birthday post to Kardashian comes amid the couple celebrating their first marriage anniversary earlier this month. To make the momentous occasion, Kardashian took to Instagram to reminisce and share the spontaneous photos they took during their Vegas wedding.

“One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas!” the 44-year-old star captioned a series of photos from before, during and after their nuptials. “It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together. And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car. Thankful to @clemente_310 @kevinhwolff for all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night.”

See Barker’s sweet birthday post for his wife below: