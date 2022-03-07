Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Drew the Most Adorable Picture of Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show on Feb. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Penelope Disick, future artist? Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter drew a picture of Travis Barker over the weekend, and the rocker loved the portrait so much that he made it his new Instagram profile picture.

“I love this Penelope,” the drummer wrote, sharing the nine-year-old’s uniquely adorable take on his face and litany of tattoos via his Instagram Story.

Kardashian also posted the drawing to her own Instagram feed in a carousel of pictures captioned, “weeeeekend” with a number of random emojis. According to the photos, the family’s adventures included late-night toilet papering escapades of Barker’s house, funny videos of horses, relaxing bubble baths and — for the rock star — working in the studio with rising hip-hop star Jack Kays.

After getting engaged last October, Barker and his fiancée have been sweetly blending their broods, as evidenced by Alabama Barker’s cute TikToks with Penelope and her cousin North West or the family’s joint Christmas Eve celebration in December.

Barker and Kardashian’s whirlwind romance is also set to play out on the latter’s upcoming TV series with her famous family The Kardashians, which premieres April 14 on Hulu.

In the meantime, the drummer has been busy promoting Avril Lavigne’s new album Love Sux, performing with the pop-punk star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 in L.A. The Poosh founder even joined him for Lavigne’s intimate album release show at The Roxy on February 25.

Swipe through to Penelope’s sweet drawing of her soon-to-be stepdad below and check it out on Barker’s Instagram Stories before it disappears here.