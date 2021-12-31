Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Join Families for a Festive Christmas Eve Celebration

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian brought their families together for a special celebration on Christmas Eve.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday (Dec. 30) to share some festive holiday photos with her fiancé Barker and their kids. “‘Twas the night before Christmas,” she captioned the stylish snapshots.

Sporting a slick all-black outfit, the Blink-182 drummer is seen standing alongside his son Landon Asher, 18, daughter Alabama Luella, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, from his former marriage to Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, Kardashian stuns in a sheer red dress while lounging by her 9-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland.

Barker romantically wrote to his wife-to-be in the comments, “Everyday is Christmas with all of you.”

Kourtney also shared pictures by the Christmas tree with her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, along with some snaps of her sitting on Santa’s lap.

In October, the Blink-182 drummer and eldest Kardashian sister got engaged in an intimate beachside proposal planned out by the rocker in Montecito, Calif. Since then, he’s collaborated with Avril Lavigne on her latest single “Bite Me.” The artists are scheduled to perform on Friday night (Dec. 31) during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022.

See Kardashian’s Christmas Eve post below.