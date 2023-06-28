Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Pregnancy Photos & Travis Barker Says They Already Have a Name

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian shared a new pregnancy photo shoot on Wednesday (June 28), posting six new pics of Kardashian’s baby bump in solo and couple shots.

Kardashian wears a baby-blue lycra turtleneck dress-and-pants combo in the photos, with the skintight silhouette showing off her growing belly. The photos were taken in front of a swimming pool, with half the pics featuring the Blink-182 drummer in a beanie and white tank top holding on to his pregnant wife.

The couple announced their baby news earlier this month when Kardashian held up a “Travis I’m Pregnant” poster in the crowd at Blink-182’s concert at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium. The sign was a reference to Blink’s “All the Small Things” music video, in which a random fan holds up the same poster in the crowd. On Saturday, they revealed the baby’s sex in an Instagram video, with Barker offering up a drumroll before a stream of blue confetti and streamers shoots into the air, confirming that the pair is having a baby boy.

It sounds like that’s not all the couple knows about their future baby either. Along with a winking emoji, Barker commented on the new baby bump photos: “I already know his name.” Kardashian is wearing the same baby-blue outfit in the gender-reveal video as she is in the new photo shoot.

This will be the first baby for Kardashian and Barker, who confirmed they were married on May 16, 2022, before hosting a lavish wedding in Italy on May 22, 2022. Their wedding was documented for the Hulu series Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis.

Both have children from previous relationships: Kardashian has son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Barker has son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

See the new photos here.