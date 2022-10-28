×
Travis Barker Fawns Over His Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Angel Feet’ in Bathtub Pics

The Kardashian appears to pose nude in the tub, which led to Barker showing his infatuation on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Noam Galai/GI for MTV/ViacomCBS

Love is in the air between Kourtney Kardashian and her Blink-182 drummer husband, Travis Barker. Barker recently took to Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 27) to dote over his wife as she appeared to sit nude in bathtub photos.

In the first photo, Kardashian appears to pose with Barker Wellness body oil. In the second photo, the reality star sits in a bathtub engulfed by bubbles, showcasing her legs and feet. In the third flick, Kardashian only shows off her legs and feet with Barker Wellness bath flakes visible.

“My wife @kourtneykardash has angel feet,” Barker captioned the post before adding a shout out to their own personal brand, Barker Wellness, a vegan wellness company. The post garnered over 250,000 likes from Barker’s followers.

“My obsession with taking baths, wellness, and taking care of my body has led me to this collaboration — and I could not be happier with how the products turned out,” Kardashian said of their joint wellness brand in a press release. “Kourtney and I live and love health and wellness,” Barker added. “Creating products we love and need to help with recovery and wellness is fun to share with the world.”

Barker and Kardashian’s relationship dates back to Valentine’s Day in 2021. The pair then got engaged in October, with the two having a “practice” wedding with Barker in Las Vegas.

Sources confirmed to Billboard at the time that the Vegas ceremony was all for fun and a photo op for the couple. The duo officially tied the knot in mid-May during a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. “Till death do us part,” the two captioned photos from the celebration.

Then on May 22, Kardashian and Barker said “I do” yet again during a luxury ceremony in Portofino, Italy surrounded by close family and friends. “Happily ever after,” Kardashian and Barker captioned photos on Instagram of them kissing at the altar. (Photos of Kardashian and Barker from their luxurious Italian wedding ceremony are on their Instagram accounts here and here.)

See Barker fawn over his wife’s bathtub photos in the Instagram post below.

