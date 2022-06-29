×
Travis Barker Gets Support From Kid Cudi Amid Hospitalization: ‘I’m Prayin for You’

The rapper and rocker have collaborated on multiple tracks over the years, including 2011's "Cool Head" and Willow's 2021 single "Transparent Soul."

Travis Barker
Travis Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia

Kid Cudi sent a message of support to Travis Barker on Tuesday night amid reports the drummer had been hospitalized.

“Travis I love u and im prayin for u,” the rapper tweeted, though many of his followers mistakenly assumed the note was to his The Scotts collaborator Travis Scott.

“Prayers up, did anybody else read this as Scott first?” one fan replied, while another wrote, “Don’t just say Travis, say @travisbarker so he knows that you said it. Also to specify which Travis you are praying for. It could be some other Travis that isn’t as legendary.”

While some Twitter users were confused, the artist otherwise known as Scott Mescudi has, indeed, also collaborated with the Blink-182 rocker multiple times in the past, working together on tracks like 2011’s “Cool Head,” Steve Aoki‘s 2012 cut “Cudi the Kid” and Willow‘s 2021 single “Transparent Soul.”

Barker was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side, just hours after sending a cryptic tweet that read “God save me” and sharing Billboard‘s story about working in the studio with Jxdn.

While daughter Alabama Barker initially tweeted, then deleted, news of her dad’s sudden hospitalization, the rock star’s son Landon Barker was across the country performing with Machine Gun Kelly at the latter’s sold-out show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. During his two stints onstage, the 18-year-old performed “Die in California,” his 2022 collab with MGK and a new track inspired by the tragic death of his best friend, TikTok star Cooper Noriega.

Read Cudi’s tweet to Barker below.

