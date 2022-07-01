Shanna Moakler Speaks Out After Travis Barker’s Hospitalization: ‘He Is in Great Hands’

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker attend the launch of the new T-Mobile Sidekick LX at The Clubhouse on October 16, 2007 in Los Angeles.

Shanna Moakler is wishing the best for ex-husband Travis Barker after the drummer was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 28). In statement shared with Entertainment Tonight, the model and actress said she’s hoping the rocker has a quick recovery.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” she said. “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.”

The producer and Blink-182 drummer had been spotted being taken into a hospital on a stretcher, with wife Kourtney Kardashian following behind him. The rocker and reality star married in May, then celebrated with a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy. They had previously tried to elope in Las Vegas, but were unable to get a marriage license at the time due to the late hour.

“I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried,” Moakler continued. “Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children.”

The former couple, who were married from 2004 to 2008, share daughter Alabama and son Landon. Prior to her relationship with Barker, Moakler was engaged to boxer Oscar De La Hoya, with whom she shares daughter Atiana.

After the drummer’s hospitalization, both Alabama and Atiana thanked fans for their messages of support for the rocker. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time,” Atiana wrote on Instagram Stories Wednesday (June 29). Alabama shared similar sentiments on her own Stories, writing, “Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you.”

Neither Barker nor the reality TV personality have shared why he has been hospitalized, or his current condition. Billboard has reached out to reps for both the drummer and The Kardashians star.