Travis Barker Hospitalized in Los Angeles: Report

Travis Barker was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 28), according to reports by TMZ.

Photos shared by the publication show the Blink-182 drummer taken into an ambulance on a stretcher with his wife Kourtney Kardashian walking by his side. According to TMZ, before Barker was transferred to the medical center, the rocker and the Poosh founder went to West Hills hospital to check out a currently unknown health issue Barker was experiencing.

While Barker has yet to reveal what medical emergency he experienced or what his current health condition is, he tweeted on Tuesday morning, “God save me” — though it is also unclear if the tweet is related to the situation.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Billboard has reached out to Barker’s team and Kourtney Kardashian’s rep for confirmation.

The hospitalization comes just one month after Barker and Kardashian tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The drummer and his bride were married by a priest in a clifftop ceremony before a gilded, candlelit altar covered in dark red roses.

Kardashian’s sisters — Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — and mom Kris Jenner were all in attendance along with Barker’s bandmate Mark Hoppus and close pal and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share a simple message alongside a teary-eyed emoji: “Please send your prayers.”