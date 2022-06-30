Travis Barker’s Daughters Thank Fans for Their Support After His Hospitalization

There’s been an outpouring of love shown to Travis Barker after he was hospitalized on June 28 in Los Angeles, and his family is sharing their appreciation. The rocker’s daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya both addressed fans in Instagram Stories messages on Wednesday (June 29).

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time,” Atiana wrote in white text on a gray background. “It is heard, felt and appreciated. Xx.”

Alabama felt similarly. In her Story, which features a photo of her right hand with a bedazzled pink manicure next to the drummer’s tattoo-covered left hand, she simply wrote, “Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you.”

Among those showing love is Kid Cudi, who shared his message of support earlier in the day Wednesday. “Travis I love u and im prayin for u,” the rapper tweeted.

Atiana’s father is boxer Oscar De La Hoya, who was engaged to Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer and model — who were married from 2004 to 2008 — share daughter Alabama, as well as son Landon.

The night of Barker’s hospitalization, Landon joined the drummer’s friend Machine Gun Kelly on stage at the “Bloody Valentine” singer’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. Together, the two performed their collaboration “Die in California,” a track from MGK’s Mainstream Sellout.

TMZ was first to report Barker’s hospitalization. The publication had obtained photos of the Blink-182 drummer being taken into a Los Angeles hospital on a stretcher, with wife Kourtney Kardashian walking in with him.

Barker and The Kardashians star have not yet revealed why he has been hospitalized or his current condition. Ahead of the health emergency, the rocker had tweeted that morning, “God save me,” though he did not specify what he was referring to.