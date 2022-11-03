×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Travis Barker Mourns Death of Dog Blue: ‘Love You 4Ever Boy’

The rocker's daughter Alabama also posted tributes to the pup.

Travis Barker
Travis Barker attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RIP, good boy. Travis Barker mourned the death of his family’s dog Blue on social media Wednesday (Nov. 3).

“I’ll miss you Blue,” the Blink-182 rocker wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram Story of the French bulldog. “You were the best dog. I was always waiting for you to say something. Love you 4ever boy.”

Related

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Was ‘Blackout’ Drunk During Vegas Wedding, Threw Up After

He also tagged daughter Alabama Barker in the video, who posted her own heartfelt tribute to the pup on her Instagram account, even changing her bio to read “Forever blue.” “I love you blue,” she wrote, “you will never understand how much you helped me on my darkest days, you slept next to me, the way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody, I’ll never forget you my baby, I know you’ll have the most amazing time up in doggy heaven, until we meet again my love.”

Prior to Blue’s passing, the elder Barker’s social media as of late had consisted mainly of posts with wife Kourtney Kardashian, including a trio of snaps of the reality star posing in the bathtub while her hubby fawned over her “angel feet.”

In October, the drummer and Mark Hoppus reunited with their Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge to drop “Edging,” their first new single together since 2014. The rock band will also embark on an international tour starting in March with stops headlining Lollapalooza Chile, Brazil and Argentina, as well as When We Were Young 2023.

Watch Barker and his daughter’s tributes to Blue here and here before they expire.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad