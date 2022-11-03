Travis Barker Mourns Death of Dog Blue: ‘Love You 4Ever Boy’

RIP, good boy. Travis Barker mourned the death of his family’s dog Blue on social media Wednesday (Nov. 3).

“I’ll miss you Blue,” the Blink-182 rocker wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram Story of the French bulldog. “You were the best dog. I was always waiting for you to say something. Love you 4ever boy.”

He also tagged daughter Alabama Barker in the video, who posted her own heartfelt tribute to the pup on her Instagram account, even changing her bio to read “Forever blue.” “I love you blue,” she wrote, “you will never understand how much you helped me on my darkest days, you slept next to me, the way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody, I’ll never forget you my baby, I know you’ll have the most amazing time up in doggy heaven, until we meet again my love.”

Prior to Blue’s passing, the elder Barker’s social media as of late had consisted mainly of posts with wife Kourtney Kardashian, including a trio of snaps of the reality star posing in the bathtub while her hubby fawned over her “angel feet.”

In October, the drummer and Mark Hoppus reunited with their Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge to drop “Edging,” their first new single together since 2014. The rock band will also embark on an international tour starting in March with stops headlining Lollapalooza Chile, Brazil and Argentina, as well as When We Were Young 2023.

Watch Barker and his daughter’s tributes to Blue here and here before they expire.