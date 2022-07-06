×
Travis Barker Spotted Back in Studio One Week After Hospitalization

Barker told fans on Saturday that he was feeling "much better" after last week's health scare.

Travis Barker
Travis Barker is back on his grind after being hospitalized for what was described as “severe life-threatening pancreatitis.” According to People, the Blink-182 drummer was seen walking outside his Calabasas, California recording studio on Tuesday (July 5), exactly a week after he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. on a stretcher during his health emergency.

Barker, rocking black pin-striped pants and a black D.O.A. t-shirt, was pictured getting out of his black Mercedes G-Wagon and giving one of his studio hands a fist bump as he made his way inside. The in-demand producer updated fans on his health on Saturday, telling them in a message that he was feeling “much better” after the scary ER visit. Barker uploaded a note on Instagram Stories over the weekend to share details about how he developed pancreatitis following what seemed to be a routine endoscopy on Monday (June 27).

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.” He added, “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Barker, 46, continued to share his positive vibes on Twitter on Tuesday, posting “7 days in the hospital” and “Grateful for so much” along with a prayer hands emoji. Barker was also spotted out-and-about on the 4th of July with wife Kourtney Kardashian, when he took a ride in one of his classic rides along with Kardashian’s kids, Penelope and Reign.

