Travis Barker Spotted Back in Studio One Week After Hospitalization

Travis Barker is back on his grind after being hospitalized for what was described as “severe life-threatening pancreatitis.” According to People, the Blink-182 drummer was seen walking outside his Calabasas, California recording studio on Tuesday (July 5), exactly a week after he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. on a stretcher during his health emergency.

Barker, rocking black pin-striped pants and a black D.O.A. t-shirt, was pictured getting out of his black Mercedes G-Wagon and giving one of his studio hands a fist bump as he made his way inside. The in-demand producer updated fans on his health on Saturday, telling them in a message that he was feeling “much better” after the scary ER visit. Barker uploaded a note on Instagram Stories over the weekend to share details about how he developed pancreatitis following what seemed to be a routine endoscopy on Monday (June 27).

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.” He added, “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Barker, 46, continued to share his positive vibes on Twitter on Tuesday, posting “7 days in the hospital” and “Grateful for so much” along with a prayer hands emoji. Barker was also spotted out-and-about on the 4th of July with wife Kourtney Kardashian, when he took a ride in one of his classic rides along with Kardashian’s kids, Penelope and Reign.

