Trae Tha Truth Teases Surprise Album, Talks Friendship With ‘Little Bro’ Gunna & Young Thug at SXSW

As a born-and-bred Texan, it’s no surprise that Trae Tha Truth is back in Austin for the 2022 edition of South by Southwest.

Backstage at Gunna and Young Thug’s set Thursday night for Billboard x Samsung’s three-night SXSW concert series, Billboard News’ Tetris Kelly caught up with Trae to talk about his friendship with the two young rappers and what it’s like to be back at South By.

“I’ve been here since the beginning days,” Trae says. “I’ve seen a lot of artists be created through South by Southwest.”

He also talked about his early interactions with Thug and with Gunna (“that’s little bro”) and how he’s been impacting his Houston hometown since receiving the Change Maker Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (“they got to give it back to me again at this point,” he laughed).

Finally, Trae teased a surprise album called Life N Pain set for Sunday, the same day he’ll host his “Trae N Friends” SXSW block party at Austin’s Empire Garage.

Watch Trae’s full interview above.

Billboard’s SXSW showcase will continue Friday night (March 18) with Palm Tree Crew presents Kygo, supported by Frank Walker and Forester. To wrap up the three-day event, Shawn Mendes and Sebastian Yatra will take the stage on Saturday night.

