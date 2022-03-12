Traci Braxton, Singer and ‘Braxton Family Values’ Star, Dies at 50

Traci Braxton, a singer, actor and television personality who was the sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, has died. She was 50.

Traci passed away on Saturday morning (March 12) following a battle with esophageal cancer, her husband Kevin Surratt told TMZ.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Surratt said.

Traci’s older sister, R&B singer Toni, took to social media on Saturday to share a heartfelt tribute on behalf of the Braxton family.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” Toni wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the Braxton family on Instagram. “Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

The message continued, “Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever.”

Traci was a singer and actress who appeared alongside her sisters on the reality TV series Braxton Family Values, which premiered on WE tv in 2011 and ran for seven seasons. Traci and her husband Surratt also appeared during the third season of Marriage Boot Camp in 2014. Her other acting credits include Sinners Wanted and The Christmas Lottery.

Traci released her solo debut album, Crash & Burn, in 2014. The set peaked at No. 11 on Billboard‘s Top R&B Albums chart and featured the single “Last Call,” which reached No. 16 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart. Her second album, On Earth, arrived in 2018 and included guest vocals from her sisters Toni, Towanda and Trina.

