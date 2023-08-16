Tori Kelly to Embark on 2023 Take Control Tour Following Health Scare: ‘It’s Been Too Long’

Tori Kelly will be hitting the road this fall. Just weeks after her hospitalization following a health scare, the Grammy-winning singer took to social media on Tuesday (Aug. 15) to announce that she will be going on tour starting next month.

“It’s been too long! the #takecontroltour is here,” Kelly said, sharing a tour poster along with the list of dates for the trek.

The tour will kick off on Sept. 10 in Toronto and will make stops in New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver and San Francisco before concluding with a pair of dates in Los Angeles on Sept. 25-26. Tickets are currently available for presale through Ticketmaster and the singer’s website.

Fans in the comments section expressed excitement for the singer getting back on the road and begged for additional dates and cities, while others expressed concern for her health. “She just had a major health scare so stop harassing her about not doing more dates/ not coming to your city!” one Instagram user commented.

The American Idol alum was reportedly rushed to the hospital in July while out to dinner in Los Angeles with friends.

Kelly addressed the health scare in a note shared to her Instagram on Aug. 1, and wrote, “Hi friends…As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”

See Kelly’s Take Control tour dates below.