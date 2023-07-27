Tori Kelly Speaks Out for the First Time Since Reported Hospitalization: ‘It’s Been a Scary Few Days’

For the first time since her reported hospitalization, Tori Kelly has spoken out. In a Thursday morning (July 27) Instagram post, the singer-songwriter gave fans an update on her health and plans for her upcoming EP, which was supposed to arrive this week.

“Hi friends…,” she began a handwritten note, which she took a photo of for Instagram. “As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you.”

“I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover,” she continued. “I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”

The American Idol alum was reportedly rushed to the hospital four days prior, after passing out Sunday while at dinner in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, ICU doctors found blood clots in her lungs and legs, and were trying to see if there were more clots surrounding her heart.

Kelly’s husband, basketball player André Murillo, gave a short update on his own Instagram page on Wednesday, sharing that “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger.” “Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun,” he added at the time. “Just waiting on a few more answers.”

But while the singer is recuperating, she confirmed in her message that Tori, her EP slated for Friday (July 28), will still be arriving on schedule. “Of course I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first,” she shared. “Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years.”

“I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!” she added. “I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Love, Tori.”

