Tori Kelly Hospitalized for Blood Clots in Legs & Lungs: Report

Tori Kelly has been hospitalized and is getting treatment for severe blood clots, according to a report from TMZ.

The publication reports that the 30-year-old Grammy winner was out to dinner with her friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night when she passed out after saying that her heart was beating fast. She was then transferred to Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she is currently getting treatment in the ICU.

According to TMZ, doctors discovered blood clots in Kelly’s lungs and legs and are working to see if there are any clots around her heart. Billboard has reached out to Kelly’s reps for confirmation and more information.

Kelly, who is managed by SB Projects, signed to Epic Records earlier this year. The singer-songwriter unveiled her first single with the label, “Missin U,” and its Y2K-inspired music video in March. The song, which samples Craig David’s 2000 single “Fill Me In,” marked Kelly’s first new music since 2019’s Inspired by True Events and 2020’s A Tori Kelly Christmas. In 2019, she won best gospel album at the Grammys for her sophomore album Hiding Place and best gospel performance/song for “Never Alone.”

Following the release of “Missin U,” Kelly told People that she’s excited to get back on the road. “I miss touring so much. I was actually on a world tour right as COVID was happening, and it was heartbreaking to have to cancel that,” she shared. “Since then, I haven’t been able to tour. That’s one of the most exciting things I’m looking forward to. I can’t give any details or anything yet, but I cannot wait just to see fans again and belt out these songs with them.”