Tori Kelly ‘Smiling Again & Feeling Stronger’ After Health Scare, Husband Shares

Tori Kelly‘s husband, German basketball player Andre Murillo, has shared an update on his wife’s health after her reported hospitalization Sunday for blood clots in her legs and lungs.

TMZ reported Monday that the Grammy-winning singer was rushed to the hospital over the weekend when she passed out at dinner with friends after complaining that her heart was beating too fast. According to the report, she was then transferred to Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she was getting treatment in the ICU as of Monday.

According to TMZ, doctors discovered blood clots in Kelly’s lungs and legs and were working to see if there were any clots around her heart. Billboard has reached out to Kelly’s reps for confirmation and more information about the hospitalization and hasn’t heard back as of press time.

In a new update posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (July 26), Murillo stayed positive about his 30-year-old wife’s condition but said she’s “not fully out of the woods.”

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger,” he wrote. “Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers.”

He ended his update with a message to Kelly’s fans and well-wishers: “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!”

Kelly and Murillo were married in May 2018, and the pair celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary this past spring.

Kelly, who is managed by SB Projects, signed to Epic Records earlier this year and unveiled her first single with the label, “Missin U,” and its Y2K-inspired music video in March. The song marked Kelly’s first new music since 2019’s Inspired by True Events and 2020’s A Tori Kelly Christmas. In 2019, she won best gospel album at the Grammys for her sophomore album Hiding Place and best gospel performance/song for “Never Alone.”