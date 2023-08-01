×
Tori Kelly Reveals Beyonce Sent Her Flowers Amid Recent Hospitalization

"Ummmmm Beyoncé?" Kelly wrote in a text message.

Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly attends special screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles. Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Tori Kelly received a kind gesture from one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. The “Cut” singer shared a glimpse at what home life has been like amid her reported hospitalization, and revealed that Beyoncé sent her flowers.

The carousel of photos features Kelly reuniting with her dogs — who were kind enough to write her a “Get Well Soon” card — playing games on her Nintendo Switch and receiving a special text about Bey’s special delivery. “Hi! Hope you’re feeling good! Beyoncé sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree,” the text read. “Ummmmm Beyoncé?” Kelly responded incredulously.

The following picture in the carousel featured Kelly smiling and hugging a large white bouquet of roses, likely from the “America Has a Problem” singer. The kind gesture from Bey comes less than a week after Kelly shared a handwritten note to her Instagram giving an update on her health.

“Hi friends…As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you,” she wrote. “I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”

The American Idol alum was reportedly rushed to the hospital four days before her note while out to dinner in Los Angeles with friends. According to TMZ, ICU doctors found blood clots in her lungs and legs, and were trying to see if there were more clots surrounding her heart.

See Kelly’s Instagram post below.

