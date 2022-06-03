Shouse, Acraze, Eurythmics & More: The 15 Most Played Tracks at EDC Las Vegas 2022

EDC Las Vegas 2022, which returned to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 20 to 22, hosted more than 300 DJs including Zedd, Eric Prydz, Grimes, David Guetta, Kaskade, deadmau5, LP Giobbi and more. Altogether, this fleet of artists played thousands of tracks spanning house, techno, dance-pop, dubstep, hardstyle, EDM, trance, tech house and beyond. But 15 tracks were played more than any others at the Insomniac Events produced mega-fest, with this list spanning both sonic styles and dance music eras.

Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals, clubs, venues and online streams. DJ Monitor identifies music for Collective Management Organizations, rights users, and technology companies worldwide.

The top played track at EDC Las Vegas 2022 was “Love Tonight,” the 2017 single from Australian-New Zealand duo Shouse that peaked in popularity last year after going viral on TikTok (David Guetta‘s 2021 edit of the song has further raised its profile) and which has been ubiquitous at festivals since the return of live events post-pandemic. Coming in at No. 2 is “Laserbeam,” an unreleased track by dubstep producer Ray Volpe. Rounding out the top three is the mega-hyped tech-house hybrid “Dashstar*” from San Diego producer Knock2.

The rest of the top 15 includes Acraze’s relentlessly popular edit of Cherish’s 2006 R&B hit “Do It To It” (the Florida-based producer brought Cherish onstage to perform with him during his EDC set), along with deadmau5 and Kaskade‘s debut single as Kx5, “Escape,” (the pair also delivered their first performance as Kx5 at EDC), along with Sebastian Ingrosso and Alesso’s enduring 2012 EDM-era smash “Calling (Lose My Mind).”

Further down the list is the Chris Lorenzo remix of Skrillex and J Balvin’s “In Da Getto” and Spag Heddy’s chaotic bass banger “Spaghetti Strap.” Even Eurythnics’ 1983 eternally beloved body mover “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” hit the list, coming in at No. 10. (EDC 2022 performer REZZ recently dropped an ominous edit of the track.) See the complete list below.

1. Shouse “Love Tonight”

2. Ray Volpe “Laserbeam”

3. Knock2 “Dashstar*”

4. Space Laces “Dominate”

5. Acraze featuring Cherish “Do It To It”

6. Kx5 featuring Hayla “Escape”

7. Ownboss & SEVEK “Move Your Body”

8. Sebastian Ingrosso & Alesso Feat. Ryan Tedder “Calling (Lose My Mind)”

9. Virtual Riot “Redline”

10. Eurythmics “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)”

11. DJ Hazard & D*Minds “Mr Happy”

12. Swedish House Mafia Featuring John Martin “Don’t You Worry Child”

13. GTA “Saria’s Turn Up”

14. J Balvin & Skrillex “In Da Getto”

15. Spag Heddy, “Spaghetti Strap”